Photo credit: Shutterstock

“The day of the surgery, Eric was puking his guts out because he was so nervous,” the fashion designer continued. “The surgery took two hours longer than planned… It did not go well. I got an infection, colitis, and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures. My mom and Eric were so worried. They had to rush me to Cedars, and I secretly stayed there for nine days. Doctors talked seriously about me needing a blood transfusion.”