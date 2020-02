Photo credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Along with her tell-all memoir, Jessica also debuted six songs on February 4. The tunes are the mother of three’s first new music in almost a decade. “The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book," she toId Entertainment Tonight. "Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write."