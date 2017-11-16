Strapped For Cash?
Jill Duggar Asks Fans To Give Derick Dillard Money After TLC Fires Him
Nothing seems to be able to get in the way of Jill Duggar asking fans for money – not even another family scandal! Just days after TLC fired the Counting On star’s husband for going on a transphobic twitter rant about 16-year-old Jazz Jennings, Jill returned to social media only to ask her fans to donate to her husband Derick Dillard’s GoFundMe.
