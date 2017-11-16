REALITY TV
Jill Duggar Asks Fans To Give Derick Dillard Money After TLC Fires Him

November 16, 2017 13:58PM

‘Please consider supporting my hubby’s GoFundMe campaign.’

Nothing seems to be able to get in the way of Jill Duggar asking fans for money – not even another family scandal! Just days after TLC fired the Counting On star’s husband for going on a transphobic twitter rant about 16-year-old Jazz Jennings, Jill returned to social media only to ask her fans to donate to her husband Derick Dillard’s GoFundMe.

“Check out my hubby’s campaign on the @gofundme website: www.gofundme.com Search: Derick Dillard,” she captioned a photo of Derick, directing fans to checkout [sic] his fundraising page.
“Please consider supporting my hubby’s GoFundMe campaign,” she wrote on Twitter, in yet another social media post asking for cash.
As previously reported, Derick created the GoFundMe one day before TLC announced that he would no longer be featured on Counting On.
According to the page, Derick is asking fans, friends, and family, to raise “funding [he needs] for various missions opportunities [he] will have throughout the year.” His goal is $10,000.
As OK! readers’ know, Derick on two occasions called Jazz, who was diagnosed with gender identity disorder at 4 years old and transitioned from a male to a female, out on Twitter for being transgender.
