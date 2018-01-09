NEWS
Oh No!

Jill Duggar’s Youngest Son’s Secret Medical Crisis Revealed

January 9, 2018 16:41PM

Fans suspected something was up after she underwent her second C-section.

Derick Dillard may have accidentally spilled the beans about his son Samuel’s secret health crisis. As Duggar fans know, Jill Duggar waited weeks before sharing the first photo of her youngest child in July 2017, which sparked fans to speculate that either Jill or her son were suffering from some sort of health issue as no other Duggar has waited that long to reveal a photo of their child following their birth. Adding to the health crisis rumors, Jill and Derick remained mum about the delivery of their baby boy – only giving fans a little bit of information — an unusual move by a Duggar. However, after nearly six months of health issue rumors, it looks like fans have finally gotten to the bottom of the family’s secrecy after Derick shared a photo of Samuel hooked up to wires following his birth.

Jill Duggar’s Youngest Son’s Secret Medical Crisis Revealed

Derick shared this series of photos in honor of his mother’s birthday. It was in one of the photos from the Instagram series that fans found an image of Samuel with tubes coming out of his nose.
“That is a tube to suction fluid out of the lungs,” a fan suspected. “When babies are born by C-section the fluid does not get pushed out by contractions. It is normal to have to get this out, not a complication. Happened with both my C-section babies.”
Another fan wrote, “Omg poor Samuel, feeding tube and oxygen. Don’t think he was as healthy at birth as you said originally.”
As Duggar fans know, Jill was in labor for 70 hours with her first child, Israel, 2.
“His birth didn’t go as expected,” she told People at the time. Jill tested positive for strep B and was given antibiotics through an IV. Israel was also in a breech position and had irregular heart rates so Jill ultimately had to undergo a C-section.
