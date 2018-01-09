Jill Duggar’s Youngest Son’s Secret Medical Crisis Revealed
Fans suspected something was up after she underwent her second C-section.
Derick Dillard may have accidentally spilled the beans about his son Samuel’s secret health crisis. As Duggar fans know, Jill Duggar waited weeks before sharing the first photo of her youngest child in July 2017, which sparked fans to speculate that either Jill or her son were suffering from some sort of health issue as no other Duggar has waited that long to reveal a photo of their child following their birth. Adding to the health crisis rumors, Jill and Derick remained mum about the delivery of their baby boy – only giving fans a little bit of information — an unusual move by a Duggar. However, after nearly six months of health issue rumors, it looks like fans have finally gotten to the bottom of the family’s secrecy after Derick shared a photo of Samuel hooked up to wires following his birth.
