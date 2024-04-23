Jill Duggar Shares Photos of Late 'Baby Girl' Isla Marie's Memorial Service After Tragic Stillbirth: 'We Will Love You Forever'
Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard made it through one of the most difficult days parents can have as they mourned the loss of their stillborn baby daughter.
On Tuesday, April 23, Jill took to Instagram to share photos from the memorial service which included snapshots of clothes, books and toys they had gathered for her.
"Isla Marie, our baby girl," she captioned the post. "We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven. Laid to rest 4.19.2024."
Fans rushed to the comments section to send their condolences and other words of love and support for the grieving parents.
"Oh Jill & Derek my heart aches for you both!" one user wrote. "Thank you for sharing Islas special day with all of us! I also wanted to say thank you for the most beautiful pictures of Isla when she was born sleeping! Not many people do this they hide their precious baby away! So even though it was sad you allowed us."
A second person penned, "The little books and toys just broke my heart. I’m so sorry you’re going through this devastating loss."
The Dillards first announced the loss of their child on Saturday, April 13.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," she said at the time. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."
Duggar cousin Amy King also showered the family with support in the comments.
"Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning. Praying continuously," she penned. "God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💕 We love y’all so much."
This isn't the first time Jill and Derick have experienced miscarriage. The couple — who shares sons Samuel, Israel and Freddy — revealed they miscarried another child, who they later named River Bliss, back in 2021.
One year later, she reflected on the complicated feelings of having her third child.
"As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy," she explained. "I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is."