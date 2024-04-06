Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Spent 5 Hours Visiting Son and Convicted S-- Offender Josh in Texas Prison
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar recently visited their son Josh Duggar despite him being a convicted s-- offender.
According to a source, the couple took a trip to see the 36-year-old at his Texas prison after the 19 Kids and Counting alum was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of child p---.
Jim, 58, and Michelle, 57, "were there for at least five hours," an eyewitness revealed of the reality TV stars.
"Josh likes to sit in the corners so we were too far away to hear anything, but there were lots of smiles and they were still in there when I left," they added.
"They were dressed in normal clothes, like church clothes," the source said of the patriarch and matriarch, who follow a strict dress code, which requires women in the Duggar family to wear long skirts, modest blouses, and no pants.
"[Michelle] was in a skirt and blouse and looked skinnier then I remembered," the insider spilled, "They got some snacks — no games, even though the cabinet was open.”
"Jim Bob was leaned back with his arm across the chair, his wife kinda tucked into his side,” they continued.
Referencing the criminal’s wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven kids, Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson, the source added: "Josh was leaning forward, which is different body language than when he's with Anna and the kids."
While Jim Bob and Michelle seem to have a good relationship with Josh, Jill Duggar and her parents have quite the complicated relationship.
The 32-year-old — who wrote Counting the Cost, where she exposed the reasons behind her rocky relationship with the pair — recalled an emotional meeting between herself, her parents and husband Derick Dillard.
At the climax of the meeting, Jill claimed Jim Bob treats Josh better than her despite his horrible wrongdoings.
"'That letter you guys sent us. It was the most disrespectful thing I've ever read,'" Jill recalled Jim Bob telling her at the time.
"'I'm sorry,' I said. 'We love y'all and could've used more care. We wrote the letter together and had hoped it would help explain our feelings, but I know we kept adding to it and then we were tired and just figured we had better go ahead send it along…,'" the third child of 19 remembered.
"'You sent me a text message, Jill. You said I was verbally abusing you. I was so offended by that, too. You know in your heart that's not right. Are you going to apologize for that?'" she wrote.
"Pops must have sensed what I was thinking, because he suddenly stood up. 'You're not going to apologize? Really?'" Jill added.
"'You know why you're crying, don't you? Your conscience is talking to you. That’s why,'" her father continued. "'You're guilty!' Pops was yelling, stabbing a finger at me, standing right over me."
"'You want to know why I'm crying?' My voice was cracked, my eyes burning. 'It's that you think I'm some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring, and yet you see that girl outside and praise her,'" Jill added, referencing an interaction Jim Bob had with a stranger just before the meeting.
"'That's why I'm crying, Daddy. I'm evolving and changing, just like that girl out there, but you can't see it. You treat me like I'm a prodigal who's turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother,'" Jill concluded.
