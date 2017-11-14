NEWS
Aly Raisman: I Was Sexually Abused By US National Team Doctor Larry Nassar

Marriage Problems?

Jill Duggar Breaks Family’s Strict Rules After Derick Dillard’s Firing From ‘Counting On’

November 14, 2017 17:23PM

The reality star may be sending a message about where she stands.

Jinger Duggar is no longer the only Duggar girl breaking her family’s strict dress code. Jill Duggar joined the pants club over the weekend as the Counting On star was spotted rocking a pair of jeans! However, the timing of the reality star’s change in wardrobe may speak volumes about the current status of her marriage.

As OK! readers’ know, TLC cut ties with Jill’s husband Derick Dillard, firing him from Counting On on November 11, after he went on his second transphobic rant about I Am Jazz star, Jazz Jennings.
That same day, Jill was spotted wearing jeans for the very first time while at a theme park with her family.
As Duggar fans know, the women in the Duggar clan adhere to a strict dress code that only allows them to wear dresses and skirts that go below the knee – no pants allowed!
So, Jill’s decision to go against her family’s modest dress code amidst the Twitter controversy could be seen as a message of defiance.
Could Derick be losing his wife too?
