Meghan King Edmonds‘ estranged husband Jim Edmonds is getting support in any way that he can following his split from the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. The former St. Louis Cardinals player spent some quality time with his daughter Haley on December 16.
View this post on Instagram
This was 5 years ago today before going to Stagecoach for the first time! Things that have changed: a) I HATE festivals and won’t willingly go to one ever again b) three more kids c) @laurenmariecantral got married to the guy in the pic d) I got married to the guy in the pic e) we sold that desert house, bought another one then sold it too. Crazy how formative this moment was to the place we all are in five years later!
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
A cross section of the witching hour during a moment of calm #vacation
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
The littles are getting big. Headed to Cali to see mommy and get Hart a little bit more treatment. #napacenter
A post shared by James Patrick (@jimedmonds15) on
View this post on Instagram
My beautiful wife 😍💃 with her new precious cargo. So many people commented on my wife’s face in the @usweekly spread. Trying to figure out what happened to her or what work she had done. So I decided to come clean. The twins put 50 lbs on her. (It’s called pregnancy) Here’s a picture she sent me 1 week after the photo shoot. What do we think now?? #nomakeup #blessed @meghankedmonds
A post shared by James Patrick (@jimedmonds15) on
View this post on Instagram
Our favorite national holiday was fantastic ⚾️ Aspen had a cold and had a knock-down-drag-out-breakdown so we missed seeing @jimedmonds15 in the ceremony but otherwise it was so much fun:) Sutton and Landon got to hang out in the @cardinals dugout and then we all got to hang out with Cardinals legends Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, and Ray Lankford 💫 🤯#mindblown #openingday
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley. Trying to repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken. You all need to get a life!. I have a wife, family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE ! #repair thank you to all my friends for you continued support.
A post shared by James Patrick (@jimedmonds15) on
