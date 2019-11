Photo credit: Meghan King Edmonds

In her first interview following their split, Meghan slammed Jim for implying on social media that she needed to be worried about money in the wake of their breakup. "It saddens me that the father of my children would so hostilely and haughtily say I should be worried about money, even during a time of anger. I don’t see that as putting our children first which has and always will be my first priority," she told Us Weekly , noting that they have a prenup but it does not pertain to "child support or custody."