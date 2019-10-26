trending in COUPLES
- Brielle Biermann Declares She's 'Single' After Romance With Justin Hooper
- Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Unfollow Each Other On Instagram One Month After Split
- 5 Reasons Why 'RHONJ' Stars Teresa & Joe Giudice Might Divorce
- Tinsley Mortimer Planning Move To Chicago Amid Reports BF Scott Will Propose
- Gina Kirschenheiter Says There's 'No Game Playing, No Bulls**t' With Her New Beau
Things are getting nasty between Meghan King Edmonds and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds. After the former MLB player filed for divorce following a fight at their home, the Bravo star accused him of cheating with their nanny.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
I take my wife down to the field in just another day in the life. She comes back and tells me she was nervous to take a picture with the bronco mascot. #omg #really #sundynightfootball #broncospatriots thanks #7 and the @weinermomma for the hospitality.
A post shared by J (@jimedmonds15) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
View this post on Instagram
I like long walks and sunsets on the... #coeurdalene (📸cred @craigerrrrrr)
A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Jim Edmonds
- Meghan King Edmonds
Sound off in the comments below!