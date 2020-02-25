Photo credit: Shutterstock

“I smelled this beautiful thing and I said, ‘This smells like my vagina.’ I was kidding. We were on mushrooms,’ the Gwyneth revealed. “It was really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock. I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”