Photo credit: Shutterstock

Gwyneth explained the candle name was a joke at first. "I smelled this beautiful thing and I said, ''This smells like my vagina.' I was kidding. We were on mushrooms," the mother of two quipped. “It was really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock,” she continued. “I think women, a lot of us, have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our bodies or whatever. So this is a little bit of a subversive candle for all of us out there.”