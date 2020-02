Photo credit: Shutterstock

A source close to the former couple told People at the time, “They discussed their future when Teresa and the girls went to Italy in early November and the agreed that each had to move on. They are doing so amicably and very slowly.” The insider added, “Joe has been out on a few dates, Teresa has not. She has been too busy with the girls, with work obligations and taking care of her father she is happy for joe.”