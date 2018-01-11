Joe Gorga Gets Sued Over Slip And Fall At His Rental Property

Page Six reported that an reported that an unrelated slip-and-fall lawsuit against him was filed in January of 2017, and now he’s waiting on an official court date according to the plaintiff’s lawyer and a New Jersey court docket obtained on Wednesday.

“It’s for a slip and fall on ice at a rental property that he owned under a business name,” the plaintiff’s attorney Gerard Nisivoccia told Page Six. “He’s the owner of the corporation that owns the property.” Gerard said his client was a tenant of one of Joe’s properties and that he “fractured his arm” after a fall on January 23rd, 2015.

The reason why this particular tenant filed the lawsuit was because Joe “wasn’t responding” to him in regards to the incident, according to the attorney.

The amount of damages the tenant is seeking is unknown, as Gerard explained that “in New Jersey you don’t identify the number in the complaint.”

Antonia, who died last March. As if that wasn’t enough issues for Joe, his family restaurant called Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza is closing its doors after only being open for a year. The reason for closing, according to the family’s lawyers, is simply due to them looking for a bigger space. He opened the restaurant in memory of his and Teresa’s mother