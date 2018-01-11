More Problems
Joe Gorga Gets Sued Over Slip And Fall At His Rental Property
His family restaurant with sister Teresa Giudice is closing its doors as well.
Things aren’t looking too great for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga lately. First, it was announced that his family restaurant that he shared with sister Teresa Giudice is closing its doors after only being opened for a year. Now, he’s dealing with an unrelated lawsuit where he’s being sued over a slip and fall injury at a rental property he owns.
