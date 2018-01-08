NEWS
Josh Duggar Caught In Sisters’ Bedroom Years After Molestation Scandal

January 8, 2018 12:51PM

The disgraced reality star is in violation of his family’s strict ‘girls only’ rule.

Josh Duggar was recently caught in quite the sticky situation. After the disgraced reality star joined his parents and siblings to congratulate Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo on their recent pregnancy newsRadarOnline.com reported that the father-of-five may have actually been in violation of one of his family’s major rules of separation.

As OK! readers’ know, nearly all of the married Duggars including, Jim Bob and Michelle, sister Jessa and Joy-Anna, and brother-in-laws Ben Seewald and Austin Forsythsent their well wishes to Jinger and Jeremy, alongside Josh and his wife Anna.
“We’re so excited for you guys and so grateful for you,” Josh said in the video. “And looking forward to having a new little one, a new little cousin for our five little M’s.
The family’s congratulatory video marks the first time Josh has been on camera with his sister Jessa, who came forward as one of the victims of his alleged misconduct since news of the molestation scandal broke in 2015.
Not only that but, it also appears that the family is standing in the Duggar girls’ bedroom, which breaks the family’s strict “girls only” rule, which was set after Josh allegedly molested four of his sisters when he was a teen.  The curtain and pink-colored walls appear to be the same as the girls’ room, which was featured on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.
In 2015, the family discussed the rules they enforced after finding out about Josh’s inappropriate conduct. “Locks on the doors. Everybody is in bed. Girls in the girls' room, boys in the boys' room,” Jill, who also came forward as one of her brother’s victims, said during the family’s The Kelly File interview with Megyn Kelly.
Jim Bob added, “Nothing ever happened like that again in the girls' bedrooms after that. We had safeguards that protected them from that.”
