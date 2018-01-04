Joy-Anna Duggar Looks Ready To Pop In Congratulatory Video For Sister Jinger

It may have been the Duggar family’s congratulation video to newly pregnant Jinger Duggar, but all eyes were on the reality star’s younger sister Joy-Anna.

Nearly all of the married Duggar siblings joined forces to congratulate Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo on their recently announced pregnancy news.

The couple, who have been married for over a year, announced that they were expecting their first child together on Wednesday, January 4.

However, while the congratulatory video — which featured Michelle and Jim Bob, Josh and Anna, Jessa and Ben, and Joy-Anna and Austin – was all about the family sending well wishes to the couple, it was Joy’s huge baby bump that drew the most attention as the reality star looks just about ready to pop.

As OK! readers’ know, Joy has been super secretive about her pregnancy, rarely sharing photos of her bump or giving pregnancy updates to fans unlike her sisters before her.

Joy’s secrecy paired with the shotgun wedding rumors that have surrounded her since she announced her pregnancy three months after tying the not have led many fans to believe she is further along into her pregnancy than she claims.

According to Joy’s timeline, she is around seven months pregnant.

However, fans have alleged she could be due in the coming weeks.

To see the pregnant Duggar, click the video above!

What do you think of Jinger’s growing belly? Sound off in the comments!