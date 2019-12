Photo credit: Shutterstock

"I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys," she said. "There is not a time when he had shown me any different love than he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation."