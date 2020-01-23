trending in COUPLES

Justin Bieber revealed he’s reading self-help books to keep his marriage to Hailey Baldwin strong on Wednesday, January 22. The singer took to Instagram to share a pic of his “essentials,” which included the book His Needs Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage. He is also working through Multipliers: How The Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.

 

