Justin Bieber revealed he’s reading self-help books to keep his marriage to Hailey Baldwin strong on Wednesday, January 22. The singer took to Instagram to share a pic of his “essentials,” which included the book His Needs Her Needs: Building An Affair-Proof Marriage. He is also working through Multipliers: How The Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter.
Thank you Dr Christie KID FOR THE HELP WITH MY SKIN IT HELPS A LOT WITH THE WAY I FEEL
Happy new year from the Bieber's
Go best friend that’s my best friend
