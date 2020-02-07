Photo credit: Courtesy of Justin Bieber’s YouTube

"It was just an escape for me," Justin recalled of sipping lean and popping pills at the age of 13 years old. "I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live."