Justin Bieber is aiming to make a difference. On Friday, February 7, the 25-year-old single dropped his latest single, “Intentions,” alongside an inspiring music video that featured rapper, Quavo.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Justin Bieber is aiming to make a difference. On Friday, February 7, the 25-year-old single dropped his latest single, “Intentions,” alongside an inspiring music video that featured rapper, Quavo.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!