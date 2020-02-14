trending in COUPLES

Justin Bieber showed a lot of love to his wife, Hailey, on his new album Changes! In the first album since his 2015 Purpose, the singer delivered steamy lyrics about his sex life with the model. The couple got secretly married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before having a wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019.

