Photo credit: Shutterstock

Pete's personal struggles have also made headlines this year. He shared a worrisome message on Instagram in December 2018 that prompted his SNL bossto send him to rehab . "I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All i’ve tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so,” he wrote.