Not Pretty
'STFU!’ Kailyn Lowry & Jenelle Evans’ Twitter War EXPLODES
The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars are at each other’s throats over a cease & desist letter.
Will Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans ever get along? It’s definitely not looking good for 2018, judging by the Teen Mom 2 stars’ latest Twitter battle! Yesterday, Kail called out Jenelle for posting an article questioning the paternity of Kail’s baby son, Lux, claiming it violated the requests of a cease and desist letter Jenelle sent Kail last month. “Jenelle don’t ever f*****g try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLS**T,” she wrote. But now, Jenelle is clapping back, and accusing Kailyn of stirring up drama for the sake of attention!
