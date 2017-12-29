REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

kailyn lowry Jenelle evans twitter war cease desist pp View Gallery
Not Pretty

'STFU!’ Kailyn Lowry & Jenelle Evans’ Twitter War EXPLODES

December 29, 2017 11:56AM

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars are at each other’s throats over a cease & desist letter.

Will Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans ever get along? It’s definitely not looking good for 2018, judging by the Teen Mom 2 stars’ latest Twitter battle! Yesterday, Kail called out Jenelle for posting an article questioning the paternity of Kail’s baby son, Lux, claiming it violated the requests of a cease and desist letter Jenelle sent Kail last month. “Jenelle don’t ever f*****g try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLS**T,” she wrote. But now, Jenelle is clapping back, and accusing Kailyn of stirring up drama for the sake of attention!

'STFU!’ Kailyn Lowry & Jenelle Evans’ Twitter War EXPLODES

Back to intro
1/7
“Kail... I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They were included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part.. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post,” Jenelle wrote in response to Kail’s tweet.
“For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny,” she continued. “Like b***h STFU.”
But Kail responded, denying she ever got said screenshots. “I can assure you there was nothing attached to the letter...” she wrote, adding, “If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job.”
Next, Jenelle accused Kail of leaking their text messages to the press, to which Kail replied, “When?? Lmao you haven’t texted me.” Jenelle responded with a screenshot of a text convo between them from October, which also featured a snippet from an article in which Kail talks about Jenelle’s threat to leave Teen Mom 2.
“Don’t speak of my name, that’s all I’m asking,” Jenelle wrote Kail in the text exchange. “When they asked me who your baby daddy was I kept that a secret for a LONG time… just remember that.”
“That wasn’t even worth responding to. Over it,” Kail replied to the screenshot.
Who do you think is right in this fight, Kail or Jenelle? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING