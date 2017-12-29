'STFU!’ Kailyn Lowry & Jenelle Evans’ Twitter War EXPLODES

“Kail... I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They were included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part.. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post,” Jenelle wrote in response to Kail’s tweet.

“For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny,” she continued. “Like b***h STFU.”

But Kail responded, denying she ever got said screenshots. “I can assure you there was nothing attached to the letter...” she wrote, adding, “If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job.”

Next, Jenelle accused Kail of leaking their text messages to the press, to which Kail replied, “When?? Lmao you haven’t texted me.” Jenelle responded with a screenshot of a text convo between them from October, which also featured a snippet from an article in which Kail talks about Jenelle’s threat to leave Teen Mom 2.

“Don’t speak of my name, that’s all I’m asking,” Jenelle wrote Kail in the text exchange. “When they asked me who your baby daddy was I kept that a secret for a LONG time… just remember that.”

“That wasn’t even worth responding to. Over it,” Kail replied to the screenshot.