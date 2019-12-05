Photo credit: Shutterstock

She continued, "So the next day on Thanksgiving, there was a football game — he said he wasn't even going to the game — but you know, we had tickets. I can see him not wanting them to go to waste which was fine, but then he said, 'I'm going to come home right after the game.' After the game, he comes calling me saying, 'I just seen Apollo at the game and we're going to go out.'"