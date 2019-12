Photo credit: Shutterstock

She continued, "The first night you went out I already told you I was kind of hurt by that, that you was like ready to just jump out and kick it in the streets. You knew that I was going to be stuck in the house doing baby duty every hour on the hour and you wasn't chipping in. I said that the first night, and I thought you was going to take a little notice of how I felt and try to like, take that into consideration. So the next day we got up and I didn't even bring it up because I was like, 'Okay, I'm not going to be a complainer, I said how I felt.' So the next day on Thanksgiving, there was a football game — he said he wasn't even going to the game — but you know, we had tickets. I can see him not wanting them to go to waste which was fine, but then he said, 'I'm going to come home right after the game.' After the game, he comes calling me saying, 'I just seen Apollo at the game and we're going to go out.'"