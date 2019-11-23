Photo credit: shutterstock

The reality star had often expressed that this pregnancy was “bittersweet” and something that the couple struggled with at first. “To allow somebody to carry my child inside of them? It was a tough decision to make … I just feel like this whole situation is strange,” Kandi expressed. “I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about ‘Oh, not my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk,” she continued. “You have this guilt and sadness. So, it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience.”