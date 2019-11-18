Photo credit: Shutterstock

Most recently, Kanye revealed his plans to change his name before running for president in 2020. “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said. “When I run for president in 2024 —” West said and was greeted with laughter from the audience at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. “What y’all laughing at?”