Photo credit: Getty

Another source told HollywoodLife exclusively that this situation is opening up old wounds and reminding him about thebetween Kim and Ray. “At one point Kanye was all about the sex tape with Kim and Ray J, but now that he is married and a father to Kim’s kids it burns him to see that the tape is still referenced and people still see it and that it is still a thing. He is upset that Ray J will always be remembered for the tape."