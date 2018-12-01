Kanye West is reportedly fuming after an old tape that featured Kim Kardashian and her ex Ray J surfaced online, and insiders are claiming that he thinks the Love & Hip-Hop star was behind the footage leaking. Read on for all the details.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kanye West is reportedly fuming after an old tape that featured Kim Kardashian and her ex Ray J surfaced online, and insiders are claiming that he thinks the Love & Hip-Hop star was behind the footage leaking. Read on for all the details.
Want to stay on top of kanye west news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!