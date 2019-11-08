Yeezy For President! Throughout his career, Kanye West has had the chance to wear several hats. Now, the rapper, 42, is interested in ruling the country and changing his name.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Yeezy For President! Throughout his career, Kanye West has had the chance to wear several hats. Now, the rapper, 42, is interested in ruling the country and changing his name.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!