Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kanye’s wife,, also shared her thoughts to social media following the devastating news of Kobe’s passing. “My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend,” she wrote alongside a photo of Kobe and his 13-year-old.