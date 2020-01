Photo credit: INSTARImages

In a recent Instagram post of Kate’s, trolls flocked to the comments section to weigh in about her and the “Glass House” rapper. “Machine Gun Kelly? Really? I’m out!!! You are now infected,” one wrote. The Pearl Harbor actress, known for her epic clapbacks, slammed the user for their words. “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f**king life,” she wrote.