Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kate, 38, stopped by the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire on January 15 to attend meetings with several leaders of different faiths. Soon after her summits, she chatted with the crowd and admitted William, 37, doesn't want a fourth kid. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to a fan, Josh Macpalce, who told her that he had sent congratulatory cards after she gave birth to each one of three children.