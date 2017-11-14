'She Said Yes!'
Keegan-Michael Key Gets Engaged As His Ex-Wife Fails To Cope With Their Split
The comedian proposed to girlfriend Elisa Pugliese.
Key and Peele star Keegan-Michael Key is off the market once again, after asking his girlfriend Elisa Pugliese, 45, to marry him. And while the comedian is known for getting people to crack a smile, his love life was no laughing matter after he split from his ex-wife Cynthia Blaise in 2015. After the split, she allegedly claimed to be suffering from depression.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!