The war of the oranges may finally be over. Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd recently revealed that she finally made up with costar and enemy Vicki Gunvalson.
Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀
1st night in a long time just @tamrajudge and me for dinner. No drama here ❤️#rhoc #bravo @tamrajudge
I want to hear your thoughts on tonight’s episode. It’s going to be good @bravotv 9/8c. #rhoc
