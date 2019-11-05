trending in REALITY TV
Vicki Gunvalson has chosen to withdraw her lawsuit against Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd, the Bravo network and its parent company, NBC Universal.
Thanks @camillawithlove .. everyone wants to know where my bathing suit and cover up is from ..❤️❤️❤️
Thanks @mspriscillanyc for the incredible makeup job. #rhoc #wwhl #season14
Always great to spend time together with @shannonbeador and @stevelodge_oc at one of our favorite restaurants. We missed you @tamrajudge “tres amigas”. For those of you that are going to make a comment on my eyebrows... please don’t. They were just touched up on Saturday and will be this way for another 7 days while they heal. Then they will be perfect! ❤️🤪👌#friends #rhoc #bravo #whoohoo
