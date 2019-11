Vicki recently spoke about their feud on Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast. "I have no desire to be around people that want to hurt me. Zero. If she [Kelly] wants to hurt me and call me names, call me a pig and all these terrible things — I've never called her names. I've never said she looks like x, y, z. I don't do that. And I don't deserve it. I'm not going to tolerate it. So while she's on the show, we have to all hang out together, but she's not somebody I'm going to seek out in my life at this time in my life," she said.