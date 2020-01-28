Kelsea Ballerini filmed a segment of Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live on January 27 and they were harsh! The “Homecoming Queen?” singer revealed on her Instagram Story that she needed a drink after reading the comments.
