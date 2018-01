Kendall in the past has headed to games rocking some expensive looks, including a sparkly pair of Saint Laurent over-the-knee boots that cost $10,000, but went for a more casual ensemble this week.

The model ditched the heels for a pair of sneakers, and wore baggy blue jeans and a John Galliano newspaper-print T-shirt.

But even Kendall's support couldn't help Blake , as the Clippers lost 102 to 113.

Hopefully, this game at least went off without a hitch, unlike his recent game against the Houston Rockets. Blake got into Rockets’ coach Mike Antoni’s face for an intense exchange and the two of them received technical fouls.

On top of that, during the game, he also threw the ball really hard at opponent Eric Gordon, while falling out of bounds, and got into it with his ex-teammate Chris Paul, who now plays for the Rockets.