Kendall Jenner Makes A ‘Difficult Decision’ And Quits Her Own App!
‘My goals and priorities are changing’ she exclaimed on her homepage.
Kendall Jenner’s career has been soaring in 2017, as she just became the world’s most profitable model this past year. So it became a big shock when she decided to quit her very popular app on Tuesday, saying that “my goals and priorities are changing” in regards to what she wants to do in 2018. Click-through for all the details.
