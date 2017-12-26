NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Download Unavailable

Kendall Jenner Makes A ‘Difficult Decision’ And Quits Her Own App!

December 26, 2017 15:55PM

‘My goals and priorities are changing’ she exclaimed on her homepage.

Kendall Jenner’s career has been soaring in 2017, as she just became the world’s most profitable model this past year. So it became a big shock when she decided to quit her very popular app on Tuesday, saying that “my goals and priorities are changing” in regards to what she wants to do in 2018.  Click-through for all the details. 

Kendall Jenner Makes A ‘Difficult Decision’ And Quits Her Own App!

Back to intro
1/7
Kendall launched her app in September of 2015 via Whalerock Industries, as a behind the scenes look into her life. 
The app, which costed users $2.99 a month or $24.99 a year, gave fans an outlet to Kendall, where she would share things like intimate photos, workout advice, beauty routines, and more.  
She provided in detail on her homepage, Kendall.com, the reasons for quitting her app, saying “I've had an incredible 2+ years connecting with all of you, but I've made the difficult decision to no longer update my app in 2018.  I hope you've enjoyed the journey as much as I have, and am looking forward to sharing the next chapter with you.”
She doesn’t say anything else regarding her reasonings for quitting the app, although there may be some hints given from the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer, where she admits to her sister Kim “I just get anxiety sometimes.” 
Could she be overwhelmed by being so in-demand?  Although she has been in the public eye for almost a decade now, her fame has definitely seen an increase over the past couple of years, particularly in 2017, which saw her go through some incredible highs like becoming the most profitable model in the world, but also some difficult lows like the controversial Pepsi commercial that she starred in. 
At the same time, with an estimated net worth of $22 million dollars a year, Kendall is truly in control of her destiny as it remains to be seen what her “next chapter” will be as this self-proclaimed “tomboy” continues on her journey.  No matter what, her devoted fans will be there for every move she makes.  
What do you think are Kendall’s real reasons for quitting her app?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES