In Defense

Kendall Jenner Hits Back At 90's Models Who Claim Her Generation Doesn't Work Hard

January 11, 2018 16:45PM

She spoke about if her age group can earn the prestigious 'supermodel' title or not.

Kendall Jenner is getting super candid about a myriad of issues in the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which she graces the cover of for the third time in her career.  One issue she talked about is how certain 90’s models claim that her generation doesn’t work as hard as they did, which she says couldn’t be further from the truth.

Kendall spoke about this issue, amongst many others, while being interviewed by her friend Cara Delevingne.  
She responded to certain supermodels claims that the newer generation doesn’t work as hard as they did, by simply saying “We don’t work any less hard than the ’90s models did when they were young.”  She has no problem admitting, however, that “social media obviously has a lot to do with how [the modeling industry] is different.”
 “I’ve actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s so much easier now because you have Instagram. You don’t even need an agency anymore.’ But that’s just not true,” she said.
The 22-year-old, who is currently the highest-paid model in the world, still gives it all that she’s got to get to where she is today.  “I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn’t a step taken out just because I had social media,” she said. “I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things.”
Dealing with the negativity, controversies and criticism on social media is one thing she still struggles dealing with every day. “You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive. It’s hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity.”
Kendall also further put those pregnancy rumors to rest after social media erupted over her tummy looking larger than usual in a recent Instagram post.  “I definitely don’t plan on having them anytime soon,” she told Cara during the interview.  "It’s going to be interesting to see what the world is like when I do have kids.”
