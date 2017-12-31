Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors In A Truly Hilarious Way!

Social media fans were quick to notice how different her stomach looked, as her tummy appeared much larger than it usually does which then turned into many of them thinking she was pregnant!

Turns out she’s not, she just loves carbs like many of us do! She responded to the pregnancy accusations on her Twitter last night, simply saying "i just like bagels ok!!!” LOL!

This is probably good news for mom Kris Jenner , who will already have her grandma duties heightened to a much larger level as Kylie Kim and Khloe are all expecting in the new year!

Kendall’s 2018 will be met with some other changes in her life, as she recently decided to quit her popular app that she’s had since 2015. It’s pretty clear now that a baby is not included in her plans for next year, but bagels look to be staying the course for her no matter what!