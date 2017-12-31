NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Carb Overload

Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors In A Truly Hilarious Way!

December 31, 2017 12:01PM

She blamed a popular breakfast item for why she looked a little ‘bumpy.’

Sorry folks, Kendall Jenner isn’t pregnant!  The in-demand model let people know that she wasn’t with child in a really funny way on Saturday night, after social media went wild over a selfie of her’s where her midsection looked a lot larger than usual.  Click-through for all the details! 

Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors In A Truly Hilarious Way!

Back to intro
1/6
She posted a photo over the weekend with the caption “loner life” that shows Kendall wearing a skintight polka dotted dress.  
Social media fans were quick to notice how different her stomach looked, as her tummy appeared much larger than it usually does which then turned into many of them thinking she was pregnant!
Turns out she’s not, she just loves carbs like many of us do! She responded to the pregnancy accusations on her Twitter last night, simply saying "i just like bagels ok!!!” LOL!
This is probably good news for mom Kris Jenner, who will already have her grandma duties heightened to a much larger level as Kylie, Kim and Khloe are all expecting in the new year!
Kendall’s 2018 will be met with some other changes in her life, as she recently decided to quit her popular app that she’s had since 2015.  It’s pretty clear now that a baby is not included in her plans for next year, but bagels look to be staying the course for her no matter what! 
 What are your thoughts on Kendall’s pregnancy clap back?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING