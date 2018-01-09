Kendall Jenner Gives The Perfect Response To Fans Criticizing Her Acne At The Golden Globes

One of her followers wrote on Twitter, “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand," leading Kendall to say in response, "Never let that s*** stop you!" Talk about body positivity!

In the past, Kendall discussed her acne battle , which began in her early teen years. On her blog, she wrote, “I had such bad acne when I was younger. It completely ruined my self-esteem."

She continued, "I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.”

However, through growing up, she learned to move past her insecurities. "But slowly, I'm working towards not caring and I'm just in so much of a better place about it all now that I'm older. I realized that it's a part of life for some people and it doesn't define who you are."





And honestly, Kendall slayed the Golden Globes carpet regardless of any skin issues. The supermodel rocked a Giambattista Valli couture high-low gown featuring a full ball gown skirt, which she accessorized with black Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.