Kendall Jenner is offering her endless support to ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons! On Monday, February 3, the 24-year-old rocked a risqué look as she headed to the basketball player’s game in Miami.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kendall Jenner is offering her endless support to ex-boyfriend, Ben Simmons! On Monday, February 3, the 24-year-old rocked a risqué look as she headed to the basketball player’s game in Miami.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!