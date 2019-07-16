View this post on Instagram

It’s June 1st and I would like to continue the discussion from May which was #mentalhealthawarenessmonth Mental health doesn’t stop after mental health awareness month ends, that’s where you can begin to take it more seriously for the rest of your life. I always tell people, you wouldn’t let a rash go untreated, a broken foot or a sore throat, so don’t do it to your mind. Here’s some things you can do each day to take care of yourself they help release endorphins that help with stress and anxiety. . - Take a walk (any exercise in general, get that heart rate up) . - Yoga (my favorite studio is @yoga213) . - Read a book . - Boxing (for those like me, just wanna punch something sometimes) . - Giving back to those less fortunate . - Cooking (spicy foods in particular can help) . - Take 10 mins to just sit with yourself and meditate (or listen to your favourite song) . - Do something nice for someone you love As you can see my list is a little unorthodox but I know what works for one person may not work for another. I want everyone to know that they aren’t alone in this journey we call life and if you are feeling low, pick up the phone and call a friend or family member. If you feel like a burden and don’t want to bother people, you need new friends because you’re never a burden and your life is precious, so don’t suffer in silence because you’re afraid of judgement. Speak up, so you can thrive in happiness! It’s okay to not be okay. #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #itsokaynottobeokay