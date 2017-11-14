Kendall Jenner Brings The Glam To Staples Center While Supporting Boyfriend Blake Griffin

Kendall was all smiles as she watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Unfortunately, her presence wasn’t enough for a win, as the team lost by four points.

And although she was sitting just one seat away from the undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, even he could not distract her enough to take her eyes off the game.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed Kendall and Blake's relationship, telling Us Weekly, “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple. Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

And it sounds like they are in this for the long haul. "Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him,” another source told People.