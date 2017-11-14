COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Breaking News

Aly Raisman: I Was Sexually Abused By US National Team Doctor Larry Nassar

View Gallery
Love & Basketball

Kendall Jenner Brings The Glam To Staples Center While Supporting Boyfriend Blake Griffin

November 14, 2017 12:46PM

Not even Floyd Mayweather could distract the supermodel from focusing on the game!

Support your man, Kendall! Jenner was front and center at Blake Griffin’s basketball game on Monday, and was the epitome of a supermodel in a casual outfit that she glammed up with a fierce pair of snakeskin boots. The two have reportedly been dating since the summer, and while they tried to keep it a secret, it seems the 22-year-old is finally willing to go public with their romance.

Kendall Jenner Brings The Glam To Staples Center While Supporting Boyfriend Blake Griffin

Back to intro
1/6
Kendall was all smiles as she watched the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Unfortunately, her presence wasn’t enough for a win, as the team lost by four points.
And although she was sitting just one seat away from the undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, even he could not distract her enough to take her eyes off the game.
Earlier this month, a source confirmed Kendall and Blake's relationship, telling Us Weekly, “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple. Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”
And it sounds like they are in this for the long haul. "Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately. When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him,” another source told People.
And he got an opportunity to mingle with her famous krew earlier this month when she celebrated her birthday at the taco bar Petite Taqueria in Los Angeles, as her sisters Kim and Kourtney were in attendance as well as mom Kris Jenner.
What are your thoughts on their relationship? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Kylie Jenner Left Heartbroken After Travis Scott Bails On Her Baby Shower
COUPLES
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
NEWS
Nicole Scherzinger Got In A Sweat Session With David Beckham
COUPLES