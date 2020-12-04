Singer Khalid may be “young” and “dumb,” as he sings, but he’s definitely not “broke.”

The Grammy-nominated artist listed his contemporary home for $2,200,000 in Encino, Calif. After rising to fame and working with some of today’s top artists, including Benny Blanco, Halsey and Billie Eilish, the 22-year-old is ready to move out of his L.A. starter home — which is being listed by Haili Michaels from Brixton Gate Realty, Inc.

Between the freeform pool, wraparound patio, extra bedrooms and manicured lawn, it’s clear Khalid enjoyed his time in the home, as it’s an entertainer’s delight. The renovated contemporary estate checks all the boxes for a new homeowner who may want to personalize the simple and sleek home to fit their style.

The “Lovely” singer purchased the modest ranch-style residence — which was built in 1952 — in 2018 for $1,875,000.

Take a look at Khalid’s trendy and secluded home in the popular Encino hills.