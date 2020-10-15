As they say in show business — the show must go on. After being postponed in March for six months, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally took place on Wednesday, October 14, in an empty Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
Kelly Clarkson hosted the awards show for the third year in a row. The American Idol alum opened the show with a cover of “Higher Love” — a Steve Winwood song, which was famously covered by Whitney Houston. The singer was joined by Sheila E. and Pentatonix.
In February, she said: “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family … I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”
NO GERMS HERE! 10 CORONAVIRUS JOKES MADE AT THE 2020 EMMY AWARDS
Post Malone was the overall winner of the night. The rapper took home nine awards, including the top artist prize. This year he was nominated for 16 awards, which is one less than his 2019 record of 17 Billboard nominations.
Behind Malone was Lil Nas X, who was nominated 13 times. Billie Eilish and Khalid were tied with 12 nominations. Then, Lizzo followed with 11 to her name, while Kanye West scored nine. It was Lizzo and Lil Nas X’s first time being up for the awards. The Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles were also nominated for the first time.
FROM COUTURE TO COZY PJS! 2020 EMMY AWARDS FASHION ROUNDUP
It was a big night for Garth Brooks, who won the ICON Award. The prestigious award has previously been given to Cher, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.
Clarkson was not the only one who got to perform — Malone, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, BTS, En Vogue, Sia, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Khalid, Swae Lee, Saint Jhn and Luke Combs all took the stage.
LADY GAGA, JUSTIN BIEBER AND MORE! SEE THE 2020 MTV EMA NOMINATIONS
Here is the full list of winners and nominees:
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
WINNER: Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
WINNER: Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
WINNER: Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
WINNER: Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
WINNER: P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
WINNER: Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
WINNER: Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
WINNER: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet Jackson
WINNER: Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
WINNER: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
WINNER: Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
WINNER: Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
WINNER: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
WINNER: Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
WINNER: Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
WINNER: Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
WINNER: Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande Thank U, Next
Khalid Free Spirit
Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift Lover
Top Soundtrack:
Aladdin
Descendants 3
WINNER: Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé Homecoming: The Live Album
Justin Bieber Changes
Chris Brown Indigo
WINNER: Khalid Free Spirit
Summer Walker Over It
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby Kirk
Juice WRLD Death Race For Love
WINNER: Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding
Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
Young Thug So Much Fun
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown Experiment
WINNER: Luke Combs What You See Is What You Get
Maren Morris Girl
Thomas Rhett Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen If I Know Me
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers III
Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala The Slow Rush
WINNER: Tool Fear Inoculum
Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride
Top Latin Album:
WINNER: J Balvin & Bad Bunny Oasis
Farruko Gangalee
Maluma 11:11
Romeo Santos Utopía
Sech Sueños
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii Tim
The Chainsmokers World War Joy
Illenium Ascend
WINNER: Marshmello Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set
Alan Walker Different World
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music Victory: Recorded Live
Casting Crowns Only Jesus
Hillsong United People
Skillet Victorious
WINNER: Kanye West Jesus is King
Top Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin Long Live Love
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Goshen
William McDowell The Cry: A Live Worship Experience
Sunday Service Choir Jesus Is Born
WINNER: Kanye West Jesus is King
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
WINNER: Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Top Country Song:
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Old Dominion “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”
Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”
WINNER: Kanye West “Follow God”
Kanye West “On God”
Kanye West “Selah”
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!