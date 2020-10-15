As they say in show business — the show must go on. After being postponed in March for six months, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally took place on Wednesday, October 14, in an empty Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Kelly Clarkson hosted the awards show for the third year in a row. The American Idol alum opened the show with a cover of “Higher Love” — a Steve Winwood song, which was famously covered by Whitney Houston. The singer was joined by Sheila E. and Pentatonix.

In February, she said: “I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family … I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

Post Malone was the overall winner of the night. The rapper took home nine awards, including the top artist prize. This year he was nominated for 16 awards, which is one less than his 2019 record of 17 Billboard nominations.

Behind Malone was Lil Nas X, who was nominated 13 times. Billie Eilish and Khalid were tied with 12 nominations. Then, Lizzo followed with 11 to her name, while Kanye West scored nine. It was Lizzo and Lil Nas X’s first time being up for the awards. The Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles were also nominated for the first time.

It was a big night for Garth Brooks, who won the ICON Award. The prestigious award has previously been given to Cher, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson.

Clarkson was not the only one who got to perform — Malone, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, BTS, En Vogue, Sia, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Khalid, Swae Lee, Saint Jhn and Luke Combs all took the stage.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees:

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

WINNER: Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

WINNER: Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

WINNER: Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):

WINNER: BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

WINNER: P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

WINNER: Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

WINNER: Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

WINNER: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

WINNER: Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

WINNER: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

WINNER: Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

WINNER: Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

WINNER: George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour:

WINNER: Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

WINNER: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

WINNER: Billie Eilish When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande Thank U, Next

Khalid Free Spirit

Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift Lover

Top Soundtrack:

Aladdin

Descendants 3

WINNER: Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé Homecoming: The Live Album

Justin Bieber Changes

Chris Brown Indigo

WINNER: Khalid Free Spirit

Summer Walker Over It

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby Kirk

Juice WRLD Death Race For Love

WINNER: Post Malone Hollywood’s Bleeding

Roddy Ricch Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Young Thug So Much Fun

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown Experiment

WINNER: Luke Combs What You See Is What You Get

Maren Morris Girl

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road

Morgan Wallen If I Know Me

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers III

Slipknot We Are Not Your Kind

Tame Impala The Slow Rush

WINNER: Tool Fear Inoculum

Vampire Weekend Father of the Bride

Top Latin Album:

WINNER: J Balvin & Bad Bunny Oasis

Farruko Gangalee

Maluma 11:11

Romeo Santos Utopía

Sech Sueños

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii Tim

The Chainsmokers World War Joy

Illenium Ascend

WINNER: Marshmello Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set

Alan Walker Different World

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music Victory: Recorded Live

Casting Crowns Only Jesus

Hillsong United People

Skillet Victorious

WINNER: Kanye West Jesus is King

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin Long Live Love

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Goshen

William McDowell The Cry: A Live Worship Experience

Sunday Service Choir Jesus Is Born

WINNER: Kanye West Jesus is King

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”

Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”

WINNER: Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Good As Hell”

The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song:

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Lil Tecca “Ran$om”

Lizzo “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:

WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris “The Bones”

Old Dominion “One Man Band”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons “Bad Liar”

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker “I Think I’m Okay”

WINNER: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Twenty One Pilots “Chlorine”

Twenty One Pilots “The Hype”

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”

Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”

WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”

Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”

Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”

Lauren Daigle “Rescue”

WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”

Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin “Love Theory”

Kanye West “Closed on Sunday”

WINNER: Kanye West “Follow God”

Kanye West “On God”

Kanye West “Selah”