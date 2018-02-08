NEWS
Still Feuding

Khloé Kardashian Implies Caitlyn Jenner Is Banned From Seeing Her Baby In New Interview

February 8, 2018 10:18AM

'It won't change anything,' she says.

Khloé Kardashian has been feuding with her step father, Caitlyn Jenner, ever since the former Olympian bashed her mom Kris in a tell-all memoir. And apparently, Khloé giving birth to her first child isn’t going to change that. In an interview, she implied that Caitlyn was banned from being anywhere near her kid. Click through for details!

When appearing on the UK TV show, Lorraine, on Thursday, Khloé was asked by LA correspondent Ross King whether having a child would affect anything between her and Caitlyn.
Khloé responded, "I don’t think it affects anything with Caitlyn. Things are just as they are." Ouch!

 
Caitlyn has been open about her strained relationship with her stepkids.
She recently told Piers Morgan that she's "lost all relationship with them," adding, "I don't talk to any of them anymore."
Caitlyn still talks to her biological daughters, Kylie and Kendall. Although she was noticeably absent from Kylie's pregnancy video.
What do you think about Khloé not wanting to reconcile with Caitlyn? Let us know in the comments. 

