Still Feuding
Khloé Kardashian Implies Caitlyn Jenner Is Banned From Seeing Her Baby In New Interview
'It won't change anything,' she says.
Khloé Kardashian has been feuding with her step father, Caitlyn Jenner, ever since the former Olympian bashed her mom Kris in a tell-all memoir. And apparently, Khloé giving birth to her first child isn’t going to change that. In an interview, she implied that Caitlyn was banned from being anywhere near her kid. Click through for details!
