Khloé Kardashian Implies Caitlyn Jenner Is Banned From Seeing Her Baby In New Interview

My Ellen Show look! Press for Revenge Body!! Season 2 airs THIS SUNDAY!!! @styledbyhrush made me a bronze golden goddess. While @andrewfitzsimons went full on!! Bigger the hair- smaller the bump! Lol it's all about proportions! Glam killed it!!!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:17am PST