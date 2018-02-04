Finally Revealed
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Pregnancy Documentary
The new mom gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.
Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy closely hidden for the last nine months. But now that she’s finally given birth to her baby girl — and even shared the baby’s first photos — Kylie is sharing intimate moments from her pregnancy in a new documentary film, To Our Daughter, she released on YouTube. In the film, Kylie recounts every moment from her pregnancy, and finally shows off that baby bump she kept so well hidden for nine months!
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!