Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Pregnancy Documentary

February 4, 2018 17:11PM

The new mom gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy closely hidden for the last nine months. But now that she’s finally given birth to her baby girl — and even shared the baby’s first photos — Kylie is sharing intimate moments from her pregnancy in a new documentary filmTo Our Daughter, she released on YouTube. In the film, Kylie recounts every moment from her pregnancy, and finally shows off that baby bump she kept so well hidden for nine months!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Pregnancy Documentary

Kylie shared this gorgeous footage of herself basking in the sun with her growing baby belly.
The new mom was keen to capture footage of her growing baby bump and even filmed parts of the doc herself.
How cute does she look posing for her sister Kendall in the dessert?
Clearly, her big sister Kim Kardashian has taught her the art of nearly nude mirror selfies.
Kylie looked stunning every step of the way.
She was still smoking hot, with just weeks to go!
And it was all worth it in the end, when she gave birth to a daughter on February 1 at 4:43pm, weighing 8lbs, 9oz.
