“I just feel sick every night,” Khloe confessed. “I feel gross. I physically can barely walk.”

Khloe called inserting the pills vaginally “torture. “This is not fun,” she admitted.

In the end, though, Khloe’s doctor praised her for taking the pills, telling her that they “saved her pregnancy.”

Khloe, who kept her pregnancy under wraps for nearly six months, explained her difficult pregnancy is why she wanted to wait to reveal the news publicly. “This is one example why you don’t announce early. There’s a lot of complications. A lot of things could happen,” she explained.