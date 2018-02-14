Too Cute!
Khloe Kardashian Spends Nearly $100,000 On Her Baby's Nursery & It's Amazing
The pregnant reality star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian has expressed how over the moon she is about her pregnancy, and she is making sure she goes all out for her little one. The reality star has already decked out the baby’s nursery and we’ve all seen how gorgeous her home in Calabasas is during scenes from her family’s reality show, so we can only imagine how flawless this nursery is going to be.
