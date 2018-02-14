NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Too Cute!

Khloe Kardashian Spends Nearly $100,000 On Her Baby's Nursery & It's Amazing

February 14, 2018 15:19PM

The pregnant reality star is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has expressed how over the moon she is about her pregnancy, and she is making sure she goes all out for her little one. The reality star has already decked out the baby’s nursery and we’ve all seen how gorgeous her home in Calabasas is during scenes from her family’s reality show, so we can only imagine how flawless this nursery is going to be.

Khloe Kardashian Spends Nearly $100,000 On Her Baby's Nursery & It's Amazing

Back to intro
1/6
A source told Life & Style “she’s already spent $75,000” on decorating! So what’s inside so far? Get ready for this. Khloe has a daybed with a $700 white faux-fur throw and chairs covered with $1,000 cashmere blankets. The rugs are lambskin.
And she also opted to get a $4,500 Vetro Lucite acrylic crib. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Kim also bought that crib for her daughter Chicago.
Clearly money is no object for the millionaire. And though she of course has her home in L.A., she reportedly plans to give birth in Cleveland, where she also shares a home with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The design for the room is “very minimal in design with a lot of light blues and acrylic accents.”
And the home sounds like it’s amazing. It has views of Lake Erie, because “she wanted the calming effect of the water to play a big part in the nursery. She wants it to feel like a spa lounge,” added the insider.
What are your thoughts on her nursery? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Blac Chyna Takes A Selfie With Mystery Man As She Shows Sexy Post-Baby Body