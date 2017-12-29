NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Whoa

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Stomach & Puts Her Assets On Display After Twitter Rant Over Her Small Baby Bump

December 29, 2017 15:58PM

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian may have revealed her baby bump on social media, after months of speculation, but that doesn’t mean she’s about to show it off all the time now, unfortunately for fans!

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Stomach & Puts Her Assets On Display After Twitter Rant Over Her Small Baby Bump

Back to intro
1/6
The reality star was spotted at LAX airport in Los Angeles ahead of New Year's celebrations, and covered up in a black velour tracksuit that she paired with tan boots and accessorized with a fur coat and Birkin bag. 
While she made sure to cover her baby bump, her backside was certainly on display during the trip!
She and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together, and is expected to give birth in late March or early April, after revealing on Twitter that she'll be six months along next week.
And while fans are more than excited about the upcoming addition to the Kardashian krew, of course, Khloe is facing some backlash from critics, due to the size of her bump! Considering she's been able to hide it pretty well thus far, some commenters suggested her bump is too small, and of course she didn't hesitate to give her response!
On December 26, Khloe, who documented one of her workouts on Christmas Eve, said,  “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended.” She then shared a link to a Fit Pregnancy article titled, “33 Reasons to Exercise Now.”
What are your thoughts on Khloe continuing to hide her bump? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Irina Shayk Was Spotted With A HUGE Bag Covering Her Belly