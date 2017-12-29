Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Stomach & Puts Her Assets On Display After Twitter Rant Over Her Small Baby Bump

The reality star was spotted at LAX airport in Los Angeles ahead of New Year's celebrations, and covered up in a black velour tracksuit that she paired with tan boots and accessorized with a fur coat and Birkin bag.

While she made sure to cover her baby bump, her backside was certainly on display during the trip!

And while fans are more than excited about the upcoming addition to the Kardashian krew, of course, Khloe is facing some backlash from critics, due to the size of her bump! Considering she's been able to hide it pretty well thus far, some commenters suggested her bump is too small, and of course she didn't hesitate to give her response!

On December 26, Khloe, who documented one of her workouts on Christmas Eve, said , “For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended.” She then shared a link to a Fit Pregnancy article titled, “33 Reasons to Exercise Now.”